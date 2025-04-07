Vicky McClure addresses speculation about Line of Duty return

Vicky McClure has broken her silence on those Line of Duty rumours!

Speculation has been mounting in recent months that the record-breaking BBC crime drama Line of Duty is close to being recommisisoned for a seventh series.

The drama – which stars Adrian Dunbar, Vicky McClure and Martin Compston as a team of anti-corruption police officers – last aired on the BBC in May 2021, with the finale of series six leaving many fans feeling ‘underwhelmed’.

Following recent sightings of the three main stars meeting up in public, The Sun then reported on Friday that the BBC has given the green light for a seventh series of Line of Duty.

The publication stated that Dunbar, McClure and Compston have signed on to reprise their roles, and that filming is due to begin in Belfast in January of next year.

Now, a few days on from the latest speculation, lead actor Vicky McClure has addressed the buzz.

During an interview on RTÉ Radio One’s The Oliver Callan Show, the 41-year-old was understandably asked about the rumours.

"What can I say, I read the same news you all read! Nothing has changed. No news I'm afraid, I don't know where that came from,” Vicky teased.

"The thing is, if I had something to tell you I would, but I don't! I don't want to tease people unnecessarily. It's great that they want it, but they're stories at the end of the day," she confirmed, before later admitting: "We don't want to rule [a new series] out."

Vicky – who is best known for her role as DI Kate Fleming in the beloved show – went on to note that she has been seeing Adrian and Martin “a lot at the moment”, but that the trio are not intentionally “drip-feeding” rumours.

"We are all very busy but the last month, we've all been in London so we've made as much time for each other as we can because we're mates. We've met up for a curry, we've met up for a beer,” Vicky recalled.