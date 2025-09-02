Meghan Markle shares glimpse of Archie and Lili on her Netflix set

Meghan Markle has shared a rare glimpse of her little ones!

The Duchess of Sussex is a parent to two children, six-year-old Prince Archie and four-year-old Princess Lilibet, with her husband Prince Harry.

The couple, who now live in California following their exit from royal life in early 2020, prefer to keep their little ones’ faces and lives private from social media.

However, Meghan has now taken the opportunity to share a brief glimpse of her two kids!

Last night, in honour of the release of the second season of her Netflix show, With Love, Meghan, the 44-year-old took to Instagram to post a selection of photos from the filming process.

Along with some photos with her collaborators, Meghan also chose to include several snaps of Archie and Lili enjoying their time on set.

One image showcases Lili sitting in a director’s chair, while another sees Archie holding up a clapperboard to the camera.

Credit: Meghan / Instagram

A third photo focuses on the two young royals with earphones on, watching footage of their mother on a monitor.

“Filming season two of With Love, Meghan was more fun than you can imagine. Part of how we kept the vibe alive? Music,” Megan penned in her caption.

“Between set ups I would play a song from my phone, and today I wanted to share some of the favorites I kept on rotation! Add them to your playlist, press shuffle, and enjoy! Happy Labor Day weekend! Work hard, play hard,” she added.

Credit: Meghan / Instagram

Meghan’s glimpse into Archie and Lili’s time on set comes as she previously revealed that they enjoyed the filming process.

Speaking to People in March, the Duchess stated: “I loved that my children were able to watch me working and see the balance of that and understand what Mama does and is working to create and share. It was really special because up until then, they hadn’t seen me at work."

She added: "I hope that when they get old enough, they feel really proud that they were part of the beginning of this with me."