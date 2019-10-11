Meghan shares emotional video to mark International Day of the Girl

The Duchess of Sussex has created a heartfelt video for International Day of the Girl and it’ll bring a tear to your eye.

The video, which was shared on the SussexRoyal Instagram account, features clips of young women all around the world, as well as footage of the Duchess when she was a young girl.

In the video, Meghan says;

“Today is International Day of the Girl.

“Every girl has potential, she has promise, she has the right to learn, the right to be heard, the right to play and to discover. The right to be exactly who she is.

“It is said that girls with dreams become women with vision.

“If you see something that you don’t like or that you’re offended by on television or any other place, write letters and send them to the right people and you can really make a difference, for not just yourself but for lots of other people.

"So to each one of you, keep asking questions, keep pushing forward, keep shining brightly. Know your worth and know that we are behind you, every step of the way.

Meghan has been a long time advocate for women’s and girl’s rights, even before she became a member of the royal family.

The Duchess campaigned against a sexist advert at the mere age of 11.

“HRH recently shared a quote during a speech in Cape Town: “Visualize your highest self, and show up as her.

“To all the young girls reading this today on International Day of the Girl, that quote is for you,” Meghan wrote alongside the video.