Meghan Markle reveals name and premiere date for her new podcast

Meghan is officially hosting a new podcast!

After a few weeks of teasing her announcement, the Duchess of Sussex has confirmed that she is launching her latest podcast venture next month.

Back in August 2022, Meghan debuted her first podcast in a deal with Spotify, titled Archetypes. The podcast, which contained 12 episodes, showcased the Duchess interviewing famous women to "investigate, dissect and subvert the labels that try to hold women back”.

Credit: Netflix

Now, following the release of her Netflix series, With Love, Meghan, earlier this month, the mother-of-two is about to return to the podcasting world.

Earlier today, the Duchess took to her Instagram page to share the official artwork for her new podcast, titled Confessions of a Female Founder.

In the caption of her post, Meghan went on to explain that her podcast idea is inspired by the launch of her new lifestyle business, As Ever.

“I’m so excited to share with you something else I’ve been working on: Confessions of a Female Founder, my new podcast with @lemonadamedia!” the 43-year-old began.

“I’ve been having candid conversations with amazing women who have turned dreams into realities, and scaled small ideas into massively successful businesses. They’re opening up, sharing their tips, tricks (and tumbles), and letting me pick their brains as I build out my own business, As ever,” Meghan continued.

“It has been absolutely eye-opening, inspiring…and fun! (Because what’s the point if we can’t have some fun on this wild adventure?)” she teased.

Meghan concluded her caption by adding: “First episode is April 8th!”

News of Meghan’s latest podcast comes just a few days after viewing figures for With Love, Meghan were released.

According to Netflix, 12.6M hours of the series were viewed in its first week. This was a significant drop from the 2022 docuseries Harry & Meghan, which had 81.6M hours viewed in its first three days alone on Netflix.

With Love, Meghan has already been re-commissioned for a second season, which will premiere on the streaming service later this year.