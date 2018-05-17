Meghan Markle confirms her father WON’T be at her wedding

Meghan Markle has confirmed the devastating news that her father will not be attending her wedding to Prince Harry on Saturday, May 19.

The former actress released a statement following mass media attention over the past few weeks. It is understood that her father, Thomas Markle, had open heart surgery yesterday.

Kensington Palace released the statement on behalf of Meghan:

"Sadly, my father will not be attending our wedding. I have always cared for my father and hope he can be given the space he needs to focus on his health. I would like to thank everyone who has offered generous messages of support. Please know how much Harry and I look forward to share our special day with you on Saturday."

It has not been confirmed who will walk Meghan down the aisle, but rumour has it that her mum may step in on her daughter's special day.