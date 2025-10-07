Megan McKenna shares cute tribute to celebrate son’s first birthday

Megan McKenna is celebrating!

Today (October 7), the former star of The Only Way Is Essex is marking her son Landon’s first birthday. Megan welcomed her baby boy into the world last October with her husband, footballer Oliver Burke.

In honour of Landon’s special milestone, Megan has taken the opportunity to share an adorable tribute to him.

Earlier today, the 33-year-old took to her Instagram account to upload a video montage from Landon’s first year of life.

The sweet clips include moments from Landon’s birth and Megan cradling him, sandwiched between the youngster opening up his first birthday presents.

“Happy birthday to the best thing that ever happened to me. Our little Landon,” Megan gushed in the caption of her video.

Following her heartwarming tribute, many of Megan’s followers have since been taking to her comments section to express their own birthday wishes to Landon.

“How is he 1 already!!!! Happy 1st birthday Landon! Xxx,” one fan wrote.

“Happy Birthday Landon! I hope you have lots of fun on your special day!” another replied.

“Can’t believe Landon is already 1 how fast this year has flown by. Happy birthday, enjoy,” a third follower commented.

Landon’s first birthday comes as Megan previously opened up about her experience with online mum-shaming.

Speaking to MailOnline in March, the TV star admitted that the trolling she receives is something that she “didn’t anticipate”.

'Don't get me wrong, it hasn't all been bad, the majority of my social media is extremely positive, and there are so many wonderfully kind mums out there, who have really helped me, and who have been so supportive, but when did the mum brigade become so brutal?” she quizzed.

Megan later described motherhood as “so rewarding” and labelled her son as her “little bestie”.

“That's why the mum shaming was so hard, it really knocked my confidence, but then I look at Landon smiling, and I like to think I'm doing a good job,” she gushed.

“I refuse to let the trolling affect these magical moments with my baby, it makes me sad, but I won't allow them to ruin the best chapter of my life,” Megan added.