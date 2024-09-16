Megan McKenna reveals cute bumpdate as first child’s due date nears

Megan McKenna is just weeks away from welcoming her first child!

The former star of The Only Way Is Essex is expecting her first child with her fiancé, footballer Oliver Burke.

Now, ahead of Megan’s approaching due date, the mum-to-be has treated her fanbase to one of her final ‘bumpdates’.

Earlier today, the 31-year-old took to her Instagram page to share a beautiful video of her big, blossoming bump.

In the caption of her post, Megan went on to confirm exactly how far along she is in her pregnancy, as she penned: “Thankful for the 36 weeks of growing you”.

The reality star then went on to gush about her appreciation for pregnancy, ahead of the arrival of her little one.

“It amazes me daily that the woman's body can create a tiny human inside… also that I have 2 hearts inside me right now,” Megan exclaimed.

“It’s the most beautiful thing in the world… (apart from being booted in the bladder) but I’m kind of getting used to it,” she teased further.

Megan concluded her update by writing: “In a few weeks our life will change forever.”

Following her heartwarming ‘bumpdate’, many of Megan’s 2.9M followers have been taking to her comments section to express their well-wishes.

“You look beautiful darling. Not long to go now xx,” one fan exclaimed.

“I've loved watching your journey! Sending you lots of good wishes for baby's arrival,” another replied.

“You look amazing, can’t believe how quickly it’s gone. Feels like yesterday you announced it to us. Xx,” a third fan added.

Earlier this month, Megan announced that she had unexpectedly decided to move to Germany ahead of her baby’s birth, as her fiancé Oliver is signed to a German football team.

Speaking about the decision last week, Megan described herself as feeling “good and safe,” writing on Instagram: “We have been to our new German hospital and absolutely love it. The facilities are amazing and a lot of doctors speak English.”