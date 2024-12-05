Megan McKenna opens up about living in new country with baby boy

Megan McKenna has shared a candid insight into the realities of moving abroad.

The former star of The Only Way is Essex recently moved to Germany with her fiancé Oliver Burke after he signed with a German football team.

Megan gave birth to the couple’s first child, a baby boy named Landon, in Germany in October.

As she settles into life as a mum to a newborn, McKenna opened up about missing her family back in England.

On Instagram, the 32-year-old shared photos of herself and Landon standing in front of the Christmas tree she just bought for their home.

She captioned the post, “I woke up really missing my mum and family this morning, had a wobble and a cry (thank god for ft) It’s not easy being in a different country with a newborn”.

“Some days it hits me, But Oli come in and made me feel better he said let’s go Christmas tree shopping it defo cheered me up. I’ve never had a ‘real’ tree, always used an artificial one. It felt more wholesome having the real deal”.

“Also it’s safe to say, Landon isn’t shy of a camera like his mum look at his little face. The tree is in the boot as you can see”.

Megan closed off by admitting, “We’re going quite simple with the tree this year, the decorating begins tomorrow… so see you then with its finished”.

Many fans and loved ones of Megan commented on the post to send her supportive messages.

One fan commented, “It’s a lonely place having a newborn in general never mind being away from your family. You are doing amazing”.

“It’s not easy having a baby and being away from family but you’re doing amazingly. Be kind to yourself”, penned a second social media user.

Another added, “It’s so hard when your family aren’t close by let alone in a different country! Take each day as it comes you’re doing amazingly”.

The former TOWIE star revealed her bundle of joy reached an adorable new milestone earlier this week as she unveiled a video of him laughing.

She explained, “Landons started to laugh at me. its to much. Im obsessed. 7am smiles & loving from my gorgeous boy. (Also 4th night sleeping all the way through 10.30 – 6.30. Living)”.