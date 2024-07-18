Megan McKenna explains why she’s not having a baby shower

Megan Mckenna has revealed she’s not planning on having a baby shower.

The former The Only Way Is Essex star announced the wonderful news that she is expecting her first child with her fiancé Oliver Burke at the beginning of April.

As she shares an update on her pregnancy, Megan has admitted that she won’t be organising a baby shower for herself ahead of her little one’s arrival, but has shared the unique alternative celebration she’s planning instead.

On Instagram, Mckenna posted a video to her 2.8M followers of herself plating up her dinner while sharing news about her wedding planning and decision to not have a baby shower.

In the footage, she explained, “Basically, me and Oli have decided to do everything at once – get married, have a baby and a lot of other things as well”.

“So I’ve decided I’m not going to have a baby shower before the baby is born and I think I’m just going to do something after the baby is out of the danger zone. You know the first three months you’ve got to be super careful about it catching anything so I won’t do anything then”.

Megan went to reveal the more unique party she’s going to be having instead by saying, “I think after then, I want to do something like ‘welcome to the world’ kind of party, that’s what I’ve decided to do”.

“It’s just too much pressure right now and obviously I’ve got a lot going on with my work, amazing like I’m really, really busy. I just think I would rather do it when I can have more time with it”.

Earlier in the clip, Megan excitedly confessed that she received the first sketch of her wedding dress from the designer, revealing, “Oh my God – it is just the outline – like the basics, and it is just insane”.

In the caption, the former reality star wrote, “Indian for 1 and life update… wow a lot going on!!! Wedding dress sketch! Cancelling my baby shower and GENERAL LIFE! Also I just demolished this whole plate, not cooking because I’ve been on a photoshoot all day.. any guesses what project im working on right now??”.

Many fans headed to the comments to share their opinions on Megan’s decision to not host a baby shower.

One fan stated, “What about a ‘sip and see’ American tradition after baby is born”.

“Aww i prefer the idea to celebrate afterwards…. Wasn't a thing when mine was born”, penned a second fan.

Another fan asked, “Why can’t someone plan a baby shower for you!! And you just show up”, to which Megan responded by admitting, “I’m to much of a control freak for that”.