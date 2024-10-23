Megan McKenna details ‘rough few days’ in update after son’s birth

Megan McKenna has shared a postpartum update with fans.

The former star of The Only Way is Esssex has revealed an insight into the ‘rough few days’ she’s been experiencing following the birth of her first child.

Megan welcomed her son, Landon, into the world on October 7 with her fiancé, footballer Oliver Burke.

In a new insight into life as a mum, McKenna admitted that she’s ‘not had a lot of sleep’.

On Instagram, Megan posted an adorable video of herself talking to her bundle of joy to her 2.9M followers.

She captioned the post, “We’ve had a rough few days, Landons been struggling with his tummy but we’re trying new things out from the doctors”.

“I’ve not had a lot of sleep and just about had a shower so I’ve had to take a few days of socials. I’m off to get some sleep, Oli has him while I get a few hours in before the night shift”.

“On a brighter note my boobs are feeling so much better and Landon has been alot calmer today! How cute is he in this video…. He is just so gorgeous”.

The 32-year-old closed off by adding, “I love him so much also for the first time.. YouTube vlog coming tomorrow”.

Many fans of the former reality star headed to the comments to share supportive messages and to praise her candid motherhood insight.

One fan wrote, “Thank you for posting a realistic post of those first few weeks after you give birth! No one can prepare you for them and how tough it can be, your doing an amazing job xx”.

“He is absolutely beautiful, you’ve got this x”, penned another commenter while a third fan added, “Be kind to yourself, you’re doing an amazing job xx”.

Megan previously spoke about Landon’s tummy issues earlier this month when she unveiled a sweet video of her cuddling the tot and singing him a lullaby.

At the time, she explained, “This is what our day looked like (for an hour) Even on tiny sleep I love singing to you my little Landon… he’s struggled with his tummy today, the milk coming in is alot on his baby belly and he’s been in a pickle bless him. I never thought ide be so happy to hear a burp or be puked on. Haha”.

“We had a better sleep night last night tho, feeding is so full on but I love it so much. Nothing can beat the feeling of him looking up at you. Anytime he can’t settle, singing does the trick. Just need to learn the lullaby’s again, I keep getting mind block. Also, the smile at the end…. I can’t cope”.