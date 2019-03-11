Megan Barton-Hanson: Being compared to Vanessa Bauer ‘hurt’

Megan Barton-Hanson has spoken out to discuss the comparative comments made between her and Vanessa Baeur following her split from Wes Nelson.

Megan began dating Wes following their stint on last summer's season of Love Island. Wes was then cast on Dancing On Ice, where we was partnered up with Vanessa Baeur, a professional figure skater.

While Wes was on the show, he and Megan split, with many believing that Megan was not happy with Vanessa and Wes' budding friendship, after Megan posted to Instagram to chastise her for never introducing herself to Megan.

Speaking at The GLAMOUR Beauty Festival 2019, she discussed how hurt she had felt, after fans of both Love Island and Dancing On Ice made comparisons between Megan and Vanessa.

'I think a big thing was his Dancing On Ice partner. She is so the polar opposite to me, I've got a very womanly figure and I have curves, I don't go to the gym,' she said.

'She's very toned and athletic and natural and people are like: 'see that's who he deserves, a real natural person'.'

However, she does not believe that she and Wes ended based on anything as superficial as looks.

'I think Wes is, was, deeper than that. It's not about the outside shell…it's about the person you are in love with so I just have to put that to one side and you can't please everyone.'

Megan also detailed how her new found fame does not make her immune to the hurtful comments:

'I'm not going to lie, it hurts, I'm human. Just because I have a blue tick next to my name and on a show for a couple of weeks, it doesn't make me invincible, it still hurts.'

'Everyone will have their own opinion. Only me and him know what actually happened'