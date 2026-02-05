Meet the Irish ‘skin detective’ behind The Glow Clinic

There's a reason your group chat has pivoted from recommending new restaurants to sharing skincare clinic intel. We've officially entered the era of the Informed Skin Investment. Gone are the days of blindly booking whatever facial had the nicest name on a spa menu. Now? We want science. We want results. We want someone who actually looks at our skin and tells us what's going on beneath the surface.

Enter Dr. Jennifer Owens, founder of The Glow Clinic, with locations in both Cork and Dublin. If you've spent any time researching Irish aestheticians online, her name has probably popped up more than once. She's been dubbed the 'skin detective' of Irish aesthetics – a title that feels earned.

Why facials have become the new fitness class

According to a 2026 forecast report, facials are now the second most popular spa service globally. They make up over half of all spa visits worldwide. Chemical peels aren't far behind either, with 75% of aestheticians offering them due to skyrocketing demand for treatments that actually transform skin rather than just… pamper it for an hour.

We're not here to knock a good pamper. Sometimes you just need someone to rub nice-smelling things on your face while you zone out. But there's a growing appetite for facials that do more. Treatments that tackle congestion, pigmentation, dehydration and dullness. The kind of appointments where you walk out looking noticeably different (in a good way) rather than just slightly more relaxed.

Dr. Owens gets this. Her approach blends proper skin analysis with advanced modalities like LED therapy, microneedling and high-performance product systems. It's clinical but not cold. Thorough but not intimidating.

'I believe the skin tells a story and my role is to listen to it,' she says. 'The Glow Clinic's menu combines advanced skin science with attentive care, ensuring every treatment evolves in real time with the client's skin needs.'

The menu: from quick glow-ups to glass skin goals

The Glow Clinic's treatment list reads like a skincare wishlist designed by someone who actually understands what Irish women are dealing with. Changeable weather, city pollution, the aftermath of one too many weeknight wines. All of it.

For those who need results but don't have the time for a full-on session, there's the Express Glow Facial (€70, 30 mins). Gentle exfoliation, light extractions, a brightening mask. It's essentially the facial equivalent of dry shampoo. Not a replacement for the real thing long-term but absolutely clutch when you've got an event and your skin has decided to be uncooperative.

The Bespoke Glow Facial (€100, 60 mins) is where things get more tailored. This one features LED therapy and lymphatic massage for reactive or sensitised skin. If your face throws a tantrum every time the seasons change or you try a new product, this is your treatment.

Then there's the Mama Glow Facial (€120, 60 mins). Pregnancy-safe, focused on hydration and calming, designed for expectant or new mothers who want a bit of self-care without worrying about ingredient lists. Because growing a human is hard enough without having to Google every single skincare active.

And for the glass skin obsessives among us (no judgement, we're right there with you), the Glass Skin Facial (€200, 60 mins) uses micro-infusion techniques to achieve that ultra-smooth, light-reflective finish. You know the one. The 'how is your skin doing that' look that makes people ask if you've had work done when really you've just had very good skincare.

Peels that actually reset your skin

The peel menu is where The Glow Clinic really leans into results-driven territory. We're not talking about those gentle 'is this even doing anything?' peels. These are proper treatments for people who want visible change.

The Glow Reset Peel (€150, 60 mins) is a fully personalised treatment designed to refine texture, boost radiance and reset skin that's been looking dull, congested or just generally tired. Perfect for anyone whose skin has been through it lately. January stress, central heating, questionable December lifestyle choices. No judgement.

For those dealing with oilier skin, the Sebum Reset Peel (€450, 60 mins) is a more intensive option. It's prescription-powered and targets oil regulation, pore refinement and congestion. The results can last up to four months, which is genuinely impressive. It's the kind of treatment you'd book before a big season of your life. Wedding prep, new job energy, main character summer.

What makes Dr. Owens' approach stand out is that nothing feels one-size-fits-all. The whole point is that your treatment adapts to what your skin actually needs on the day, not just what you booked three weeks ago.

The Glow Clinic has locations in both Cork and Dublin, so whether you're southside or rebel county, your skin detective awaits. Check out www.theglowclinic.ie. Your group chat will thank you for the intel.