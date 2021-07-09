Meet Teddy: Love Island’s newest addition to the villa

(Metro)

After an explosive night in the Love Island Villa, life is about to get just a little more complicated!

And that complication comes in the form of 26-year-old Teddy Soares from Manchester. The look ahead at tonight’s episode last night hinted at the entrance of a new boy into the Island villa, setting the scene for a whole lot of drama after several couple shake ups last night!

As Hugo said, ‘The cracks are showing…I think that some of our stronger couples may not be as strong as we may think.’

This comes as Kaz and Toby were on the rocks last night after Chloe set her sights on him during last night’s challenge, making out with Toby in front of Kaz and all the other Islanders. Kaz was furious and later, Chloe pulled Toby for a chat, before they kissed again. Toby broke up with Kaz, leaving viewers shocked.

Liberty also had a reality check for Jake, telling him ‘I’m not going sit here and watch you get to know every blonde girl. I have you 110% and if you don’t want to give me that back that’s fine. But I’m not going to give 110% if you’re going to get to know other girls.’

Finally! We’ve been waiting for that conversation to happen all week!

With Liam and Millie hitting it off in a major way, it also looks like Liam and Faye’s connection could be in bother, with Millie pursuing Liam the day after their very successful date night.

Which is why Teddy’s entrance is coming at the perfect time, with three or four girls potentially available and looking to make a change. Love Island is about to get messy!

Here’s all we know about Teddy Soares so far:

He’s 26 and is a Senior Financial Consultant from Manchester.

He self described himself as ‘cuddly, caring and all my friends, when they have an issue, they call me and confide in me.’

‘I’m always that person to lean on.’ He told ITV. ‘I think I’m going to add that element with the boys.’

When asked why he signed on for Love Island, he shared ‘I think I’m ready for love now. Law of attraction is probably what I believe in, so being in the villa is part of that thought process. I’m not getting any younger. I’ve always been the type of guy to be in long relationships. Never broken three years though. If I do find someone in the villa, I’m going to take it seriously.’

Reports say his friends and family describe him as generous and driven, but considerate of other’s feelings. Will he be as considerate of the feelings of the boys whose women he may swoop in on?

‘I’ve been quite stubborn with what I want.’ He shared. ‘So if I do see something I want, I do go for it. But I am still generous and will care about the way I go about doing things. If it will impact someone, I will weigh that up. I’m always up for banter, I’m always up for a dare.’

We’re buzzing for all the drama on tonight’s episode!