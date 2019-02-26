Meek Mill is straight-up LUSTING after this Kardashian sister’s body

They're all absolutely gorgeous, of course, but which sister is Meek Mill lusting after? The man doesn't hold back in his Instagram comments, we gotta say. The man is THIRSTY.

The rapper shows his love for reality star Kourtney Kardashian's body after the sister embarked on a big night out with fellow The Keeping Up With The Kardashians gals Khloe, Kendall and Kylie.

We're assuming the night was to cheer poor Khloe up after her split from boyfriend Tristan Thompson last week following cheating allegations with Kylie's 21-year-old BFF Jordyn Woods.

Right before the family hit the town in some insanely figure-hugging, stunning outfits, the gang posed for the obligatory sexy photos before posting them on Instagram.

Unsurprisingly, they caught the eye of rapper Meek Mill as he scrolled through his feed. He certainly liked what he saw when it came to 39-year-old Kourtney's body.

In one image, 34-year-old Khloe is wearing a semi-sheer shimmering bodysuit and grabs Kourtney's bum cheek, and the comments were FLYIN'. The TV star was only wearing a black bra and thong under her bodysuit, which was more sheer than Khloe's.

Image: Instagram/@kourtneykardashian

Now, Meek Mill is clearly an eloquent man who breathes poetry rather than absurd statements. Note the sarcasm. The rapper swooped in to comment; "Ass phat in the second pic" on Kourtney's post, and we don't know what to think.

Does the 31-year-old What's Free rapper, who formerly dated Nicki Minaj for years, stand a chance with the Kardashian beauty?

She ended her relationship with 25-year-old model Younes Bendjima six months ago, so she's available but the gal has high standards. Meek is certainly mesmerised, that's for certain. So are we; the gal is absolutely beautiful so the lads must be queueing up.

Feature image: Instagram/@meekmill/@kimkardashian