McDonnells launch the perfect product to create Katsu Curry fakeaway

McDonnells, Ireland's favourite Curry Sauce brand, has an exciting new sauce to add to the mix – McDonnells Japanese Style Katsu Curry Sauce.

McDonnells have been making great-tasting curry sauce since the '80s. Yes, the 1980s! Made right here in dear old Ireland, McDonnells use a rake of exotic spices from far-off lands to create a curry tailored perfectly to the Irish palette.

With this one, they've managed to pack all the flavour you'd expect from McDonnells into a mild, Japenese style Katsu curry sauce. Enjoy!

Gina Daly (TheDalyDish) has shared her recipe for creating a cracking good Katsu Curry for over the festive season.

McDonnells Japanese Style Katsu Curry Sauce is available nationwide along with the full range of McDonnells sauces to use up that left over turkey and ham!

For step by step easy turkey curry recipe, watch the McDonnells video below.