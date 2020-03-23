McDonald’s will close all restaurants in Ireland and UK

McDonald's will temporarily close all of their restaurants in Ireland and the UK from 7pm this evening.

The fast-food company stated: "This is not a decision we are taking lightly but one made with the well-being and safety of our employees in mind as well as the best interests of our customers."

"We will work with local community groups to responsibly distribute food and drink from our restaurants in the coming days. Thank you to our brilliant employees for their hard work during this incredibly challenging times."

An update from McDonald’s UK and Ireland — See you soon pic.twitter.com/43moFRrWRR — McDonald's UK (@McDonaldsUK) March 22, 2020

"Over the last 24 hours, it has become clear that maintaining safe social distancing whilst operating busy takeaway and Drive Thru restaurants is increasingly difficult. Therefore we have taken the decision to close every restaurant in the UK and Ireland by 7pm on Monday 23 March at the latest," said Paul Pomroy, Chief Executive Officer of McDonald's UK & Ireland.