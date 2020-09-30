McDonalds launch new autumn menu featuring some old favourites

Consider yourself a burger connoisseur? Then you need to try the new menu items coming to McDonalds UK and Ireland.

The popular fast-food franchise is expanding their iconic Quarter Pounder with Cheese range with not one, not two but three variants of the classic fan favourite. From October 7 – November 17 burger fans can take their appreciation to new heights and enjoy two new Quarter Pounders for a limited time only.

Option one packs quite the punch — consisting of a 100% beef quarter pounder patty, with two slices of pepper jack cheese, onions, jalapenos, mustard and a spicy ketchup in a sesame seed bun. The new Spicy Quarter Pounder with Cheese is perfect for fans of fiery food.

Meanwhile, if you’re looking for more of a fancy feast, then the new Quarter Pounder Deluxe is the one for you. A delicious 100% beef patty topped with shredded lettuce, a slice of tomato, slice of cheese, pickles, fresh onions, cool mayo, ketchup, mustard, and streaky bacon all in a round sesame topped bun.

The two new variants will be available alongside the classic Quarter Pounder with Cheese and the now iconic Double Quarter Pounder with Cheese meaning there’s something for everyone.

Of course these are not the only new items McDonalds are adding to their limited-edition menu though. Foodies will also be able to get their hands on the new McChicken BLT from October 7, along with the much-loved Nacho Cheese Wedges, which will be returning as a portion of five or a Sharebox.

Not forgetting the fan-favourite, the Salted Caramel Latte completes the line-up of limited-edition classics available until November 17.

Grab ‘em while they’re hot!