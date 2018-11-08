McDonald’s has finally introduced McDelivery to Ireland

The moment has arrived! Today, November 8, the McDonald’s McDelivery service has launched in Ireland. Whether watching the football with mates or having a family get together, McDonald’s fans can now enjoy their favourite menu items delivered to their door.

The McDelivery service, in partnership with UberEATS, is available to anyone within one and a half miles of participating Irish McDonald’s restaurants. The service will roll out across Dublin, Galway and Cork in phase one, kicking off on November 8, 2018.

“We are delighted to be introducing the McDelivery service to Ireland, after months of planning and lots of questions from McDonald’s lovers – we can finally reveal that the time has come, offering yet another level of convenience to our loyal customers.

"It’s exciting that we’re now able to provide our freshly made, great tasting food to customers in Ireland in a way that suits their busy lives,” said Sarah Carter, McDonald’s Director of Operations for the Republic of Ireland and Northern Ireland.

How it works:

The McDelivery service promises to deliver favourite menu items at the click of an app, bringing more choice, control and personalisation than ever before. The McDelivery option on UberEATS will feature McDonald’s breakfast, lunch and dinner options and will be available within 1.5 miles of the participating McDonald’s restaurant from 8am – midnight, seven days a week.

McDelivery is easy:

1: Download the UberEATS app or order online at www.ubereats.com

2: Pick delivery location – enter the address where you’d like your meal delivered

3: Search for your nearest McDonald’s location in the app

4: Place your order – pick the items you want right now or schedule your order to arrive when you want. You can add notes to customise your meal and like Uber the order is charged to your card on file

5: Follow the progress of the delivery – get updates on the preparation of your order and watch your bicycle/motorcycle courier arrive live in-app.

The delivery service will be available from the following locations:

Dublin:

Upper O'Connell Street

Lower O'Connell Street

Mary Street

Temple Bar

East Wall Road

Rathmines (reopening Nov 14)

Phibsborough

Navan Road – Unit 1

Cork:

Winthrop Street

Patrick's Street

Mallow Road

Blackpool

Musgrave Park

Galway:

Shop Street

Galway Retail Park

Galway West Side