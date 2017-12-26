Mayo community in mourning following death of two young men

Louisburgh in Co Mayo is a community in mourning following the tragic death of two young men in the early hours of Christmas morning.

The bodies of the men, aged 26 and 27, were recovered from the Carrownisky River after the SUV in which they were travelling entered the water shortly after 02.30 yesterday.

A third passenger managed to escape the vehicle and raise the alarm, resulting in a major search operation involving garda divers and the Coast Guard.

While it is thought that bad weather conditions caused the vehicle to enter the water, Gardaí investigations are ongoing.

The bodies of the victims, both of whom are from the Louisburgh area, were removed to University Hospital Castlebar when post mortem examinations will be carried out later today.