Maya Jama teases Love Island: All Stars lineup ahead of cast reveal

Love Island: All Stars is just around the corner!

Last year, ITV marked a new beginning for Love Island as they launched the first ever All Stars series, hosted by Maya Jama in South Africa. The spin-off series sees previous Love Island stars returning to the villa for a second chance at love.

Now, following on from Tom Clare and Molly Smith’s win last winter, Love Island: All Stars is back with a brand-new cast!

Ahead of its launch later this month, presenter Maya Jama has teased which Islanders will be returning to the villa.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Love Island (@loveisland)

Earlier today, ITV took to social media to post a brief teaser of Maya being handed a secret phone, which features the identities of this year’s castmates.

While the Islanders have yet to be officially revealed, fans have been given a few hints regarding who they might be, and more importantly, their connections to one another.

At one point in the teaser, Maya exclaims to the camera: “[BLEEP] and [BLEEP]! Back in the villa at the same time? Carnage. Carnage!”

During another clip, the 30-year-old went on to add: “How is [BLEEP] going to react to this one?”

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Love Island (@loveisland)

Maya also revealed that an Islander from the first series of Love Island will be back in the villa, as she hinted: “Oh my gosh. [BLEEP]! An actual OG! How did you get through to [BLEEP]? That is crazy.”

After teasing that former partners and explosive stars will be returning to the villa, ITV penned in their caption: “Get the group chats ready, the All Stars line-up drops tomorrow.”

Ahead of the lineup unveiling tomorrow (January 7), many Love Island viewers have been taking to social media to share their theories.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by ITV (@itv)

“Scott better not be on that list. He's been on enough of the Love Island franchises,” one fan joked, referring to Scott van-der-Sluis.

“I defo reckon Ekin-Su, Jacques and Paige were said,” another commented. 

“Anyone from season 5 would be amazing….that was the best season ever…Legendary,” a third viewer replied.

Love Island: All Stars premieres on ITV2 on January 13 at 9pm.

