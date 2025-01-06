Maya Jama teases Love Island: All Stars lineup ahead of cast reveal

Love Island: All Stars is just around the corner!

Last year, ITV marked a new beginning for Love Island as they launched the first ever All Stars series, hosted by Maya Jama in South Africa. The spin-off series sees previous Love Island stars returning to the villa for a second chance at love.

Now, following on from Tom Clare and Molly Smith’s win last winter, Love Island: All Stars is back with a brand-new cast!

Ahead of its launch later this month, presenter Maya Jama has teased which Islanders will be returning to the villa.

Earlier today, ITV took to social media to post a brief teaser of Maya being handed a secret phone, which features the identities of this year’s castmates.

While the Islanders have yet to be officially revealed, fans have been given a few hints regarding who they might be, and more importantly, their connections to one another.

At one point in the teaser, Maya exclaims to the camera: “[BLEEP] and [BLEEP]! Back in the villa at the same time? Carnage. Carnage!”

During another clip, the 30-year-old went on to add: “How is [BLEEP] going to react to this one?”

Maya also revealed that an Islander from the first series of Love Island will be back in the villa, as she hinted: “Oh my gosh. [BLEEP]! An actual OG! How did you get through to [BLEEP]? That is crazy.”

After teasing that former partners and explosive stars will be returning to the villa, ITV penned in their caption: “Get the group chats ready, the All Stars line-up drops tomorrow.”

Ahead of the lineup unveiling tomorrow (January 7), many Love Island viewers have been taking to social media to share their theories.

“Scott better not be on that list. He's been on enough of the Love Island franchises,” one fan joked, referring to Scott van-der-Sluis.

“I defo reckon Ekin-Su, Jacques and Paige were said,” another commented.

“Anyone from season 5 would be amazing….that was the best season ever…Legendary,” a third viewer replied.

Love Island: All Stars premieres on ITV2 on January 13 at 9pm.