Maya Jama announces break-up from boyfriend Stormzy

Maya Jama and Stormzy have announced that they’ve gone their separate ways.

The Love Island presenter and rapper released a joint statement earlier today to confirm the unfortunate news of their break-up to the public.

The pair rekindled their romance in August of last year and were ‘trying their best to make it work’. They had previously been in a relationship between 2014 and 2019.

Credit: British Vogue Instagram

Sharing a message to each of their Instagram Stories, Maya and Stormzy wrote, “Hey guys, We've been laughing whilst drafting this because we never, ever, in a million years thought we'd be the couple announcing a breakup, but for the sake of clarity and, more importantly, to allow us the space and grace that's needed for us both to be able to navigate this next bit of our lives with peace, we thought it might be best to”.

“We fell madly in love in 2014, broke up in 2019, and then spent five years manoeuvring life apart. We decided to try for the final time in August 2023, and we've spent this past year trying our best to make it work; however, we recently decided to call it quits”.

Credit: Maya Jama Instagram

They continued, “We were 21 and 20 when we first met – both at the beginning of our careers – and spent five years growing together and then five years growing separately, so this final attempt required a whole lot of figuring out, relearning, and unlearning. We tried, and it didn't work, and that's okay”.

“We still think the absolute world of each other, we still care and respect each other, we are still grateful for the time we've had together, and we are still friends and will always be friends (so if you see us having a lil catch-up at The Brits or something, don't cause a fuss, we are dawgs!)”.

“Announcing this feels so dramatic, but we're doing it so that it kind of takes away the drama and avoids speculation and rumours”.

They closed off by adding, “We're kindly asking for the grace to let both of us keep it moving and not be bothered about it (we highly doubt this'll work, but we're still kindly asking anyway). Love you guys and thank you for all the love you've showered us with, it's been beautiful! Mike & M”.

Speculation that Maya and Stormzy had decided to rekindle their relationship in August of last year started after they were pictured enjoying a holiday together.

The couple later went ‘red carpet official’ in November 2023 as they attended British Vogue’s ‘Forces For Change’ event in London together.