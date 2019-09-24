Love Island’s Maura Higgins is officially joining Dancing On Ice

Maura Higgins is officially taking part in Dancing On Ice. The Longford legend will get her skates on for the 2020 series of the popular reality show.

The news was confirmed on This Morning and it’s safe to say the Love Island star will be a huge hit with viewers.

Earlier in the year, it was reported that Amber Gill would take part but it looks like Maura pipped her to the post.

A source told The Sun: "Dancing On Ice producers were always going to sign a Love Island star for next year’s series and they wanted a girl this time after having two guys in the past."

It is believed Maura’s charming personality and witty humour won the producers over.

Dancing On Ice producers reportedly met with a number of Love Islanders, including Amber, before deciding to focus on Maura after ITV viewers fell in love with her honesty.

We are so excited to see how Maura does on the show.