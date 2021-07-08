Maura Higgins gives an update on her rumoured new romance!

Maura Higgins is back at it again with romance rumours swirling of her and Giovanni Pernice’s date night last night.

The former Love Island favourite has been rumoured to secretly be dating the Strictly Come Dancing beau since May of this year and her post on her story last night featured her holding hands with a out-of-frame mystery man, that many are assuming is Giovanni after many reports of them spending time together.

The photos featured a romantic setting, with glasses of wine in the background and a dessert with two spoons – swoon!

The two have been linked since May, when Maura was newly single having broken up with follow Love Island star Chris Taylor, following her relationship with Curtis Pritchard. The pair hadn’t gotten together on the show, but were linked in early 2021 to fans’ delight. It’s seems to have been a short lived romance, though reports say the pair split amicably, realising they were better as friends.

Giovanni’s dating history links him with Jessica Wright, Ashley Roberts and Georgia May Foote. Most recently there was speculation as to the nature of his relationship with Strictly dancing partner, Ranvir Singh. Fans wondered at their chemistry on the dancefloor, but both denied the rumours, saying dancing can convey a passion that doesn’t necessarily exist off the dancefloor, because ‘dancing is acting’.

Maura (30) and Giovanni (30) were first linked in May 2021, when they reportedly stayed in the same hotel in Cornwall on a mini break and have since been spotted on various dates around the country.

Most recently, they’ve been spending time in Blackpool, spotted hanging out (and cuddling) in a venue that Giovanni was performing in later that night. Maura was also reportedly introduced to his cast mates the same day.

Both stars also posted photos of themselves attending Euro 2020 match at Wembley stadium, both of them tagging their locations. Eagle-eyed fans sussed out that they weren’t sitting far from one another and suspected they had gone to the game together.

Giovanni allegedly made the first move by sliding into the reality star’s DMs, but Maura’s story last night is the first hint on either of their social media that they might be dating. We hope they confirm soon!