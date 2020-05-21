Maura Higgins gets honest about mental health in emotional post

Maura Higgins has penned a moving note in honour of Mental Health Awareness Week. The Love Island star opened up about her own personal struggles in a bid to raise awareness and to encourage her followers to seek help if they too are suffering.

Alongside a series of unfiltered photos, the reality star shared: "So many of us hide behind filters & I am not going to come on here and lie…I am one of them BUT don’t do it to impress others…do it for yourself, just like everything else in life. DO YOU!!!

"Stop comparing yourself to others. We are all human, we all have our bad days, bad photos, bad angles etc. I want to let every person reading this know that NOBODY IS PERFECT. Being in the public eye we have the privilege of having stylists, makeup artists, PT’s etc. But behind all that glam and social media we are just normal people!

She continued, "If you want to be happy, don’t take stuff personal, let things go & let other people be! I have been trolled my whole life like many people & the best thing to do is IGNORE IT! Those people being nasty or behind their keyboards are far from perfect too!

The model encouraged her followers to take care of their mental wellbeing, especially during the current pandemic. She added, "Focus on you, your mental health & your well being physically and mentally. And if there’s times you are struggling, don’t suffer in silence, please talk to someone."

There's no doubt that many people will seek comfort from Maura's honest and moving words.