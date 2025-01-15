Maura Higgins explains why she chose to speak about her mental health

Maura Higgins has given her fans an update on her health, several months after admitting that she previously struggled with her mental wellbeing.

In October of last year, the former Love Island bombshell candidly opened up about her mental health on Paul C. Brunson’s We Need to Talk podcast.

During the episode, Maura shared that her wellbeing rapidly declined in the months after Love Island in 2019, noting that it was a “pretty dark” time for her.

Now, three months after her brutally honest interview, the 34-year-old has reflected on her decision to speak up after several years of silence.

In a chat with Heart, Maura admitted that she is “glad” she chose to discuss her mental health publicly.

"I was absolutely petrified to open up about my mental health. I can be quite a closed book with stuff like that, but I’m glad I did it,” she praised.

“I was very, very nervous to do it, but now I’m like, ‘Oh my God, I should have done that a long time ago.’ It’s like a weight lifted,” Maura continued.

“I feel like it’s good to talk, like everyone says this, but it actually does really, really help. You know, about any little thing in your life, it’s just good to open up,” she added.

The reality star then went on to praise her mother Sharon for helping her through her difficult moments.

“Mammy’s just always been an amazing support, like bless her, that woman is like my therapist. She has to hear it all. But it’s good, it’s good to have that close relationship, so you can just talk about whatever you want and let everything out,” she explained.

On the We Need to Talk podcast last year, Maura confessed that her overwhelming workload after Love Island caused her to have a breakdown.

“I didn’t want to be here anymore. I thought that that was going to be the best thing. I felt like there was so much expected of me, and because I was there on my own, I had nobody to help,” she detailed.