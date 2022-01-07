Maura Higgins defends Molly Mae over ‘tone deaf’ comments

Former Love Island star Muaura Higgens has come to her best friend’s defence after Molly Mae found herself in a bit of trouble over comments she made on a podcast, which many listeners labelled ‘tone deaf’.

Speaking on The Diary of a CEO podcast with Steven Bartlett, 22-year-old Molly Mae Hague explained that “if you want something enough, you can achieve it.”

Continuing, Molly Mae said, “When I’ve spoken about that in the past I have been slammed a little bit, with people saying ‘it’s easy for you to say that because you’ve not grown up in poverty, so for you to sit there and say we all have the same 24 hours in a day is not correct.’ But, technically, what I’m saying is correct. We do.”

“So I understand that we all have different backgrounds and we’re all raised in different ways and we do have different financial situations, but I do think if you want something enough, you can achieve it.”

“It just depends on what lengths you want to go to get where you want to be in the future. And I’ll go to any lengths. I’ve worked my absolute a**e off to get where I am now,” she added.

The PrettyLittleThing Creative Director has since been receiving quite a bit of backlash online, including comments from fellow former Love Island star Shaughna Phillips, who tweeted, “If there’s one thing about me, you will never see me brag about things I have, or be flashy, or flaunt my earnings.”

“I’m VERY aware I’ve had an absolute touch in life, and it’s not from hard work. What I do now is not hard work and that will never be lost on me,” she candidly wrote.

Continuing in a separate tweet, Shaughna said, “Molly Mae is young, who’s had a lot of success really quickly, and not a lot of “life”. So I can understand why she holds those views. We all say things when we’re younger and look back and think “well that was stupid” lol. No shade, I wanna live in her bubble.”

Coming to her bestie’s defence, Irish Love Islander Maura Higgins replied, “Surely you know as someone in this industry how lonely and scary it can be when the whole internet is slamming you. Your entitled to your opinion yes but I’m really surprised you commenting on this at all.”

To this Shaughna wrote, “100%! That’s why I tweeted this in her defence. She’s young and successful, it’s not her fault she has those views. Like I said, no shade, just jel lol.”