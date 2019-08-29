Matty Healy’s girlfriend of four years has reportedly dumped him

When The 1975 played their incredible headline set at Reading and Leeds Festival over the weekend, many fans noticed that there was one notable person missing from the crowd.

Frontman Matty Healy has reportedly been dumped by long-term girlfriend Gabriella Brooks as a result of his party-boy lifestyle, according to The Sun.

The stunning model recently moved out of the pair's North London home. The former couple went public in 2017 at the Brit Awards but fans reckon they've been dating for four years.

Gabriella stuck by Matty after he underwent treatment for heroin addiction in rehab two years ago, but has decided to end things for good.

Gabby has been getting support from her pal Anais Gallagher, the daughter of Oasis rocker Noel Gallagher, since the heartbreaking split.

A source said: “Matty is great when he’s on form but he isn’t the easiest person to be with and leads a very unconventional life"

“There has been a lot of strain on their relationship, not helped by him being on tour a lot this year. He parties a lot at home when he’s there and Gabby had just had enough. She doesn’t want to lead her life like that.”

The band released their punk new song People last week in which he sings: “I’m just gonna get girls, food, gear. I don’t like going outside, so bring me everything here.”

He opened up about his battles with heroin in 2018, saying that Gabby was “incredibly wise and incredibly beautiful” he had “still risked it” despite knowing how much he had to lose.

The group will spend September performing throughout Asia, Australia and New Zealand before heading on tour across America in November and December.

The 1975 are set to release their fourth collection, Notes On A Conditional Form, in February. He sounds fairly booked up, but we'll see him on Saturday at Electric Picnic to cheer him up.

Feature image: Instagram/@mattyugh