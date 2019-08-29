Matthew McConaughey joins Texas university as film teaching staff

Matthew McConaghey is spreading his wings and branching out by joining his old university as a professor, no less.

The actor and producer is set to start working in the Radio-Television-Film department at the University of Texas at Austin in September and will teach a class on script to screen film production.

He's been teaching the class at the university since 2015 with director Scott Rice after the actor developed the curriculum looking at the stages of film production from behind the scenes.

He said: "It's the class I wish I would have had when I was in film school. Working in the classroom with these students gives me a chance to prepare them.

"Making movies, turning words on paper into film, is both a science and art – no matter the time or generation. The elements of truth and genuine joy for the process are timeless. That will always be our classroom focus."

The 49-year-old graduated in 1993 with a film degree from the university, and went on to win an Oscar for his role in Dallas Buyers Club. The McConaissance is real, gals.

The actor is renowned for his roles in The Wolf of Wall Street, How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days, and TV series True Detective.

Noah Isenberg, chair of the Department of Radio-Television-Film at the university, said: "He has a passion for teaching, and for all things cinematic, that is palpable, even infectious."

Jay Bernhardt, Dean of Moody College, where McConaughey will work, said: "We are proud to welcome Professor McConaughey to officially join our world-class faculty.

"Matthew cares deeply for our school and our students, and we are thrilled that he shares his time and talent to help prepare the next generation of media leaders and innovators."

Feature image: Instagram/@napentertainmentinc