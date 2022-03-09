Matthew MacNabb addresses romance rumours with DWTS partner

Has the ‘Strictly Curse’ struck Dancing With The Stars couple Matthew MacNabb and Laura Nolan?

Fans of the popular British dancing show are all too familiar with this so-called ‘curse’ which sees celebrities falling for their professional dancing partners throughout the duration of the competition.

After all, these dance couples spend quite a bit of time together rehearsing and performing a number of sultry dance routines… It’s happened on numerous occasions over the years, with Kevin Clifton and Stacey Dooley, with Rachel Riley and Pasha Kovalev and so many more!

Now it would seen that the curse has seeped into Irish television too, as there’s been quite a bit of speculation as to whether or not former Love Islander Matthew MacNabb and his professional dancing partner Laura Nolan are romantically involved.

Responding to these rumours and setting the record straight, Matthew revealed that his new love interest isn’t Laura but someone else he met through the show.

“I met my new partner because I was doing DWTS but I’d rather not say anything else as it’s still early days,” the 26-year-old admitted when speaking to the Irish Sun, before saying “No, no, no,” when asked if he was dating Ms Nolan.

In fact, when asked whether or not he’s introduced Laura to his new belle, keeping very tight lipped Matthew said he’d “prefer not to say.”

Dancing With The Stars continues on RTÉ One this Sunday evening, as Matthew and Laura take to the dance floor again, making it to the final six.