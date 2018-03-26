Matt LeBlanc doesn’t want a Friends reunion and we’re honestly devo

For too long now, we've been teased with rumours of a Friends reunion and while we've learnt not to get our hopes up too high, it still hurts when one of the stars says it's never gonna happen.

Matt LeBlanc, a.k.a Joey Tribianna, has made his feelings about the possibility of a reunion very clear, and honestly, we're heartbroken.

Speaking to the Mail Online, the actor said "I don't want to do it – simple."

Ouch.

He went on to explain hor the show was about a finite period in the lives of six best friends trying to find their way in the world after college, and to revisit the characters now just wouldn't be the same.

He added: "People want to know what happened to them. But it was about a finite period in a person’s life after college, before you settle down and start a family.

"To go back and revisit all these years later, well I don’t know what the story would be now. They would all have moved on from that period so it just wouldn’t be the same."

"Put bluntly, I don’t think anybody wants to see an old Joey having a colonoscopy."

Em.. we beg to differ, Matt.

And just to really rub salt in the wound, Matt concluded by saying: "Normally I’d never say never, but in the case of Friends I would definitely say never."