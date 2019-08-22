The Marvel Universe Live is coming to Dublin’s 3Arena in November

Marvel Universe Live has revealed that the show will arrive in Dublin in November for three nights, featuring Guardians of the Galaxy and over 20 Marvel superheroes and villains.

The show will land in the 3Arena from November 15 until November 17 for the first time ever, featuring a new storyline and never-before-seen characters, The Irish Sun reports.

Marvel Universe Live is produced by Feld Entertainment and involves Spider-Man, The Avengers and the Guardians of the Galaxy joining forces with Doctor Strange to recover the Wand of Watoomb before Loki nabs it.

Cutting-edge special effects, pyrotechnics, and impressive 3D video projection mapping will be delivered to the audience in this exciting new adventure.

Aerial stunts, martial arts and daring motorcycle skills will also feature in the show, for fans of all ages. If you're looking for the perfect Marvel universe immersive experience, look no further.

Nebula has teamed up with the sly villains Loki and Green Goblin to try and defeat the heroes. The superhero forecs of Iron Man, Thor, Black Panther, Hulk and Black Widow unite in the clash.

Producer Juliette Feld said: "Our tremendously talented creative team and a nearly superhuman cast, have created a show that brings Marvel to life."

"The show creates an experience that immerses families in non-stop action, creating movie-style thrills and jaw-dropping stunts that showcase the powers of your favourite superheroes right before your eyes."

The show is also passing through Nottingham, London, Sheffield, Glasgow, Liverpool, Belfast, Newcastle, Manchester and Birmingham from September until December of this year.

Tickets go on sale from Ticketmaster next Thursday, August 29 at 8am so get ready for the epic battle; Avengers: Endgame style.

Feature image: Instagram/@marvelontour