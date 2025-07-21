Marnie Simpson unveils daughter’s name after welcoming third child

Marnie Simpson has revealed the unique name of her newborn!

On Friday (July 18), the former Geordie Shore star announced that she had given birth to her third child.

Marnie and her husband Casey Johnson are now parents to a bouncing baby girl, who has joined their two sons – five-year-old Rox and two-year-old Oax.

At the time of announcing her birth, Marnie did not disclose her newborn’s name. Now, a few days on from her arrival, the reality star has officially introduced her third child to the world!

Earlier today, the 33-year-old took to Instagram to share a video of her little one, before declaring her name in her caption.

“KIXEE JOHNSON,” Marnie exclaimed to her fanbase.

“She’s finally here and she’s perfect. We have never felt so lucky,” the mother-of-three continued.

“17.07.25 11.57am 6lbs12,” Marnie added, confirming the date, time and weight of baby Kixee on her arrival.

Following her announcement, many of Marnie’s fellow reality stars have since been commenting their well-wishes.

“Awww I can’t wait to cuddle her, congrats both of u !!” replied former Love Island star Cally Jane Beech.

“HEEEY KIXEE GORGEOUS GIRL! X” penned The Apprentice’s Rochelle Anthony.

“Congratulations gorge,” added Love Is Blind contestant Jasmine Johnson.

Last week, Marnie took to her Instagram stories to confirm that she had given birth to her third child.

Along with a selfie, she wrote: “Baby girl is here safe & sound! We're both doing really well and recovering.”

Marnie continued: “She's so beautiful and perfect! I feel so blessed and still feels surreal I have a daughter. Gonna enjoy this baby bubble and get back to socials once I've recovered fully. Thanks for all the amazing messages it really means so much.”

Marnie and Casey have been in a relationship since 2017, after meeting on MTV dating series Single AF.

Following their wedding in March 2023, the couple became parents for the first time together in October 2019 with the arrival of their firstborn, Rox. Then, they celebrated the birth of their second son Oax in May 2022.