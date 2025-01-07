Mark Wright confirms family loss amid wife Michelle Keegan’s pregnancy

Mark Wright has announced the death of his grandfather.

Eddie Wright, who was 92, had a celebrated life as a former champion boxer and paramedic. The proud father and grandfather had previously been ill in June of last year, when he was hospitalised after suffering a fall.

A spokesperson for Mark and his family recently gave a statement to MailOnline, confirming the sad news of Eddie’s passing.

“Mark’s grandad passed away last night. He passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his loved ones,” they stated.

Eddie had previously appeared on screen with his grandson, most notably during Mark’s episode of the BBC series Who Do You Think You Are? in 2019.

Describing his grandfather as a “sweetheart gentleman”, Mark noted in the episode that Eddie was his motivation for taking part in the show.

“I've wanted to find out our family history forever, as my Grandad has always guessed where we're from. But nobody’s ever known,” the former The Only Way Is Essex star explained.

“He was told by family of his that we were Italian and to be able to give this back to him is great. He's done so much for us, he's our king. It's hard to repay him but this was that moment before it's too late,” he added.

The upsetting news of Eddie’s death comes just nine days after Mark and his wife, Fool Me Once actress Michelle Keegan, announced that they are expecting their first child together.

Mark has been married to Michelle since 2015, with the happy couple initially beginning their relationship in 2012.

Mark and Michelle took to social media on December 29 to share the wonderful news of their baby joy.

At the time, the parents-to-be chose to post a gorgeous sunset beach snap. The image showcases both of them dressed in white, with Mark walking towards his wife as Michelle cradles her growing bump.

“2025 is going to be a special one for us…” Mark and Michelle penned in their joint caption.