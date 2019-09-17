Mark Feehily opens up about becoming a dad for the first time

Westlife are set to play Wembley Stadium and Páirc Uí Chaoimh next summer. The concerts will be momentous milestones for the band, but one member has another milestone coming up that tops these gigs.

Mark Feehily is set to become a dad for the first time and the World of Our Own singer is more than ready for parenthood.

The dad-to-be said he is feeling all sorts of emotions ahead of the birth of his daughter. He told Today FM, “Luckily the [ Westlife ] lads have three kids each and one of my best friends has three kids… my brother has a child, my godchild, so it's not the first kid that I've been around."

Mark and his partner Cailean O'Neill revealed that they were welcoming their first child together back in May.

The dads-to-be opted for surrogacy, which is a long process, “Because we're doing it through surrogacy, it takes a good three or four years of research and the whole process so it's not like it just happened overnight,” Mark explained.

"I'm ready for it. I'm ready for whatever it brings,” he gushed.

Mark and Cailean confirmed they were starting their own family in May. The Dynamite singer said, “This is the proudest moment of our lives and we are beyond excited to say it out loud!”

The Westlife member revealed they were expecting a baby girl during one of their Croke Park shows. Mark said he couldn’t wait to bring up his baby girl in such a wonderful country.

Mark and Cailean’s daughter is due in the next few months. We are so excited for the couple.