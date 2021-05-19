Marina Wright’s no-bake coconut chocolate bar recipe

Marina Wright, own a yummy Instagram page that puts up loads of great recipes for a healthy gut! A thyroid and hormone health influencer, she helps women to heal their metabolism, gut and hormones. She provides lots of advice on how switching up some simple parts of your nutrition routine can help you to manage stress, balance your blood sugar and heal your gut.

She’s all about eating a nutrient dense diet and eating enough minerals to support your liver health. So this coconut no-bake bar recipe that she came up with sounds right up our alley!

‘These delicious No-Bake Chocolate and Coconut Bars are a great treat that won’t send your blood sugar levels flying sky high,’ Marina shared in the caption. ‘Coconut oil is the richest natural source of MCTs (Medium-Chain Triglyceride). MTCs can help with improving glucose tolerance.’

‘I have used extra dark chocolate for the coating. Chocolate is rich in polyphenols and antioxidants that nourish gut bacteria, it’s also rich in magnesium, my favourite mineral to support hormones.’

You’ll need…

Coconut filling:

200g coconut butter or creamed coconut

60ml raw honey

60ml coconut oil

250g shredded coconut

A pinch of salt

Chocolate coating:

250g dark chocolate

1tbsp coconut oil

Line a 20 cm tin with baking paper.

Add coconut butter, honey, coconut oil and salt to a low heated pan. When it’s soft all the way through, pour into a bowl and mix with the shredded coconut. Pour the mixture into the prepared tin.

Press the mixture down with your hands or with the back of a spoon to make it level and set in the freezer for 30 minutes until hard.

Slice the coconut mixture into bars and put them back in the freezer while you prepare the chocolate.

Melt the dark chocolate and coconut oil in a heat proof bowl over a pot of simmering water.

Take the coconut bars out of the freezer. Dip each bar into chocolate, return to freezer to set the chocolate for 10 min.

Enjoy!