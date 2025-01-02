Mandy Moore reveals adorable update after welcoming her third child

Mandy Moore has shared a sweet update on life with her baby girl!

The former This Is Us actress became a parent for the third time in September when she welcomed her daughter Louise, alongside her husband Taylor Goldsmith.

The couple, who have been together since 2015, are also parents to two sons – three-year-old Augustus and two-year-old Oscar.

As she continues to adjust to life as a family-of-five, Mandy has now treated her fanbase to an adorable update on her baby daughter.

Earlier today, the 40-year-old took to Instagram to post a snapshot of baby Lou sleeping in her cot.

“3rd child? Girl? Combo of both?? But this sweet and giant lady has been sleeping well (consistently 10-11 hours) and just spent her first night unswaddled and slept 12 hours,” Mandy gushed with pride in her caption.

“My boobs haven't caught up yet but that's absolutely fine- I will gladly trade pumping in the middle of the night for this kind of sleep,” she teased further.

Adding a disclaimer to her update, Mandy also wrote: “Also acknowledging like anything with kids and babies, this could change on a dime so enjoying it in the moment.”

Mandy initially chose to confirm her daughter’s arrival on September 25. At the time, The Princess Diaries star took to social media to share a black-and-white photo taken moments after Louise was born.

“Lou is here! Louise Everett Goldsmith arrived happy, healthy, expeditiously and right in time for Virgo season,” Mandy exclaimed in her announcement.

“She is our absolute dream girl and her big brothers are already as obsessed with her as we are. Endlessly grateful for our family of 5 (and our very own big three) and soaking in every moment of this special time,” she added, in a sweet reference to her hit show This Is Us.