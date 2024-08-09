Mandy Moore praises young sons amid pregnancy with third child

Mandy Moore is preparing to expand her family!

The This Is Us star announced in May that she is expecting her third child with her husband Taylor Goldsmith.

The couple are due to welcome a baby girl later this year, with Mandy and Taylor already being parents to two sons – three-year-old Augustus and one-year-old Oscar.

Now, as she prepares to become a mum-of-three, Mandy has been celebrating the love between her two little boys.

Last night, the 40-year-old took to Instagram to share three adorable photos of Augustus and Oscar hugging and playing together on a playground slide.

“Not sure where baby sister is going to fit into the equation but I’m so grateful for this sibling love,” she gushed in her caption.

Following her sweet update, many of Mandy’s 5.5M followers have been expressing their own excitement for her.

“Oh she has two bodyguards and doesn’t even know it yet, two wingmen,” one fan penned.

“They will be the BEST big brothers ever. They will be so protective. They are so cute and sweet,” another exclaimed.

“She’s going to be the most loved little sister there ever was!” a third fan commented.

On May 31, fans of the Tangled voice actress were delighted when Mandy announced that she is expecting a baby girl.

At the time, Mandy took to Instagram to post a snap of Augustus and Oscar wearing matching t-shirts, stating the words ‘Big’ and ‘Middle’ respectively.

“Sometimes life imitates art. The third in our own Big Three coming soon,” she teased in her message, in a cute reference to her character Rebecca’s family in This Is Us.

“Can’t wait for these boys to have a baby sister,” Mandy added.

Mandy and Taylor, who have been together since 2015 and tied the knot in 2018, became parents for the first time in February 2021 when they welcomed Augustus.

Then, the pair expanded their brood further when Mandy gave birth to Oscar in October 2022.