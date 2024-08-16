Mandy Moore gushes over husband Taylor ahead of third child’s birth

Mandy Moore is celebrating her husband!

The This Is Us actress’ husband, Taylor Goldsmith, is marking his 39th birthday today.

In honour of the special occasion, Mandy has been taking the opportunity to share her love for her husband.

Earlier today, the 40-year-old took to social media to unveil some adorable photos of Taylor from over the years.

Some of the snaps showcase the happy couple together, while others see Taylor beaming with the pair’s two sons – three-year-old Augustus and one-year-old Oscar.

“To know you is to love you, @taylordawesgoldsmith. Truly,” Mandy gushed at the beginning of her caption.

“You’re everyone’s fav person (especially Gus and Ozzie and NO doubt our daughter’s too)….” she teased further, referring to her ongoing pregnancy with their third child, a baby girl.

“I can’t believe we get to do this life together! 9 birthdays down and a lifetime to go! Happy Birthday to the best there is,” Mandy added sweetly.

Following her heartwarming message, many of the Tangled star’s 5.5M followers have been taking to her comments section to express their own well-wishes to Taylor.

“Happy birthday to your love,” one fan replied.

“What a beautiful couple,” another commented.

“Happy Birthday to your wonderful hubby,” a third fan added.

On May 31, fans of Mandy and Taylor were thrilled when they announced that they are expecting their third child together.

At the time, the couple – who tied the knot in 2018 – shared a snap on Instagram of Augustus and Oscar walking hand-in-hand, wearing t-shirts with the words ‘Big’ and ‘Middle’ printed on them respectively.

“Sometimes life imitates art. The third in our own Big Three coming soon,” they exclaimed in their caption, in a reference to Mandy’s role on This Is Us.

“Can’t wait for these boys to have a baby sister,” they added, confirming that they will be welcoming a daughter.