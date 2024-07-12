Man is sentenced in guilty verdict over Holly Willoughby kidnap plot

A former security guard has been handed a minimum sentence of 16 years for planning to kidnap, rape and murder Holly Willoughby.

Last week, 37-year-old Gavin Plumb was unanimously convicted by a jury in Chelmsford Crown Court of plotting to harm the former This Morning host.

Earlier today, Mr Justice Edward Murray stated that he will spend a minimum of 16 years in prison, with the term being passed as part of a life sentence.

The judge noted that Plumb’s crimes have had “life-changing consequences” on the TV presenter, both “privately and professionally”.

"You always intended to carry out your plan to kidnap, rape and kill Ms Willoughby if you could find ‘the right crew’ to do it,” the judge added to Plumb.

The trial, which lasted for eight days, laid out evidence that Plumb purchased a tool kit for highly sexualised violence, and planned to kidnap Ms Willoughby from her family home.

Police noted that Plumb’s plans were formulated between 2021 and 2023, but that there was evidence to suggest they began as early as 2011.

Plumb was initially arrested by police on October 4 of last year, after an undercover officer in the United States became aware of his plans online.

After Plumb was found guilty last week, Holly Willoughby released her first official statement regarding the case.

"As women we should not be made to feel unsafe going about our daily lives and in our own homes. I will forever be grateful to the undercover police officer who understood the imminent threat, and to the Metropolitan and Essex police forces for their swift response,” the Dancing On Ice star said.

“Thank you to the Crown Prosecution Service, the Rt Hon Mr Justice Murray, Alison Morgan KC, the members of the jury and all involved in this case for ensuring that justice was done and that the defendant will not be able to harm any more women. I would also like to commend the bravery of his previous victims for speaking up at the time. Without their bravery this conviction may not have been possible,” she concluded.