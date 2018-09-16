Model Valeria Garcia makes history on runway wearing breast pump

London Fashion Week 2018 is not know for having breast pumps on it's catwalk but that all changed when model Valeria Garcia stepped onto it.

The mother-of-two took to the runway clad in the world's first wearable breast pump, underneath a black bra and trouser suit at the Marta Jakubowski fashion show.

The pump has been designed to be put inside the bra and enable women to express the milk silently and privately – no matter where they are.

Valeria, who gave birth to youngest son Anton in June, wore a hi-tech pump which connects to a smartphone app.

It is fantastic that breastfeeding is being normalised in this way and that new mothers don't have to worry about being uncomfortable in public – it's an important step towards the future.

Valeria's statement is not the first of it's kind – model Mara Martin breastfed her five-month-old daughter on the runway while modelling Sports Illustrated swimwear earlier this year.

“I hope to normalize breastfeeding because it’s a natural thing women can do for their babies,” Mara wrote.

“I think women should be able to feed their babies how they want, when they want and where they want. End of discussion!”

We say hear, hear!