Penneys are opening an in-store hair and beauty salon next month

Beauty fans, prepare to get extremely excited.

High street bargain haven Penneys have already been operating a fully functioning nail and brow bar out of their massive Mary Street, Dublin premises.

Now, Penneys are opening an actual hair and beauty salon to go along side it.

Best news ever!! @Primark on Mary St in Dublin are opening a hair & makeup pop-up salon, PS…X Glissed on 5th Feb for 3 months! The prices & styles on offer look unreal! Can't wait to try it #Primark #Penneys #PSxGlissed #beauty #bbloggers #beautybloggers pic.twitter.com/WPuSP70nAa — Rebecca Brady (@RebeccaBradyy) January 25, 2018

Penneys have teamed up with Glissed, an online makeup and hair artist directory, to create PS…Glissed.

The makeup section offers full makeup looks using PS…Pro products for as little as €5.00, and that's including lashes.

There are a number of signature makeup styles to choose from, from natural to all out glam, ranging in price from €5.00 to €20.00, according to FM104.

How fabulous is this… @Primark you are deadly PS… X Glissed pop up beauty station. Exclusive to Mary Street. Launching 5th February #glissedup #primark #penneys pic.twitter.com/8zZI3vq1Oc — MaryRoche (@weddingbeautfas) January 25, 2018

Along side the makeup applications will be hair stylists, doing dry styling for as little as €15.00.

From curls to festival braids, and up-dos to halo braids, theres a look to suit all styles.

The salon is launching on February 5 in their Mary Street store, and we recommend getting in their ASAP if you want an appointment.

To make an inquiry, simply contact (01) 5240053.