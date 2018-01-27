Maisie Williams just revealed when Game of Thrones will be returning

Calling all Khaleesis – Maisie Williams, otherwise known as Arya Stark, just let slip when our favourite epic fantasy series is back.

According to the 20-year-old actress the final season will start in April 2019. GoT fans rejoice.

'We wrap in December and we air our first episode in April [2019],' Maisie told the Metro in an interview.

We have already reserved our favourite spot on the couch for the entire month.

Until now we've just known that the series is set to return in 2019, but knowing that it's in spring makes the wait that much easier.

Hopefully production doesn't push back the April premiere date, as often happens with TV programmes.

'There’s a lot that goes into the final edit,"'Maisie noted during the interview. 'You would not want to rush this season at all. We owe it to our audience and our fans to really do this final season to the best of our abilities.'

The show's ending is definitely going to be emotional, Maisie confessed in the interview.

'It’s going to be really odd not seeing the cast regularly. We all get on so well and we are such a tight-knit group,' she said.

In fact, they're so close that the 20-year-old is going to be a bridesmaid in co-star and on-screen sister Sophie Turner's wedding to Joe Jonas.

Between the impending nuptials and the programme's return, it's an exciting time to be a GoT fan.