Magnum launches Europe’s first ever ruby chocolate ice-cream

Just in time for Valentine’s Day, Magnum, the premium ice cream brand, is launching Europe’s first ever Ruby chocolate covered ice cream in Ireland. Magnum Ruby is made with Ruby cocoa beans, the fourth variant of chocolate, and gives pleasure seekers the opportunity to indulge in a completely new ice cream taste experience.

The much-anticipated new Magnum ice cream will arrive exclusively in SPAR stores across Ireland this week, with its stunning natural pink hue making it the ultimate romantic indulgence. A superior ice cream experience, Magnum Ruby combines an indulgent velvety ice cream, enriched with a luscious raspberry sauce swirl and coated in Magnum’s signature cracking Ruby couverture chocolate.

Magnum Ireland Brand Manager Karen Murphy said of the launch: “Magnum Ruby is a superior ice cream experience and Magnum is excited to bring this innovation and authentic Ruby chocolate experience to the Irish market. The new Magnum Ruby is a decadent union of Ruby couverture chocolate and Magnum’s indulgent velvety ice cream and offers pleasure seekers the ultimate luxury ice-cream, offering a really unique and completely new ice-cream experience.”

Ruby chocolate is neither bitter, milky nor sweet, but instead delivers a perfect balance of fresh berry fruitiness and luscious smoothness, introducing the nation to an ice cream taste experience like no other.

The new range is brought to life through eye-catching, ruby- coloured packaging, featuring intricate gold foil detail. Reclaim a moment of pure pleasure with the new Magnum Ruby ice cream.

The new Magnum Ruby 90ml single stick is available in SPAR stores nationwide from February 15, RRP* €2.20.