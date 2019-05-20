Magical: Penneys are releasing an Aladdin make-up collection

Penneys have teamed up with Disney to bring you an exciting and colourful range of products from the classic family favourite, Aladdin.

Just launched, the Aladdin collection is made up of over 40 products; perfect for both little ones and adults alike. With everything from the cutest kidswear PJ sets to enchanted accessories such as gold magic lamp necklaces, this collection will whisk you away to a whole new world.

From Genie blues to emerald greens, the 12 highly pigmented eyeshadow palette is perfect when creating magical make-up styles.

With names like ‘Shooting Star’ and ‘Cosmic Love’, these shadows are dreamy. But before you head out on your magic carpet ride, don’t forget to spritz yourself with our enchanting fragrance, containing hints of jasmine and cashmere wood.

For an extra dusting of magic, the body mist will leave you shimmering all night long. You may not have a Genie to grant you three wishes, but you don’t need one when you have Penneys.

With prices ranging from €2.50 – €12, head down to Penneys to get your hands on this mystic collection.