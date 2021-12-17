Magic Oven Bags – your secret weapon this Christmas

Dry turkey, boring vegetables and a messy oven are the things of Christmas past. This year, make life easier and Christmas dinner tastier with Magic Oven Bags.

Designed to lock in moisture and infuse flavour, Magic Oven Bags are your secret weapon this Christmas.

Convenient and hassle-free, Magic Oven Bags will help you save precious time this Christmas so you can spend more time enjoying your dinner than you spent cooking it! The nylon bags also ensure no spillage so forget that all-night post-dinner clean up.

Each pack contains two handy cooking bags and can be used for the turkey and ham or your preferred Christmas dinner meat, as well as for vegetables. Recyclable and made in Ireland, Magic Oven Bags are also suitable for freezing.

What to do:

Add your meat of choice (turkey, ham, chicken or even fish) to the bag then pop it on a tray and into the oven for the required cooking time. Magic Oven Bags are also great for making perfectly cooked, delicious vegetables. Add your choice of herbs or spices to create your perfect flavour. Et voila! A simple, succulent Christmas feast with minimal fuss and clean up.

How they work:

Magic Oven Bags lock in flavours and moisture to create tasty, tender meat and vegetables. Added seasoning helps create your own unique flavour while the bags ensure food is cooked evenly to perfection.

Recipe: The Perfect Christmas Turkey with Magic Oven Bags

Serves 10-12

Ingredients:

6.5kg turkey

Salt and black pepper

150g butter, at room temperature

Aromatics of choice, e.g. lemon halves, garlic cloves, onion quarters and/or sprigs of fresh thyme, rosemary or sage

1 tbsp olive oil

1 tbsp plain flour

1 Magic oven bag

Method:

Preheat the oven to 220˚C/200˚C fan/gas mark 7. (Do not preheat the roasting tray for the turkey.)

Lift the loose skin at the tail end of the turkey and remove the bag of giblets. Season the cavity generously with salt and pepper and fill the cavity with aromatic flavourings like halved lemons, garlic cloves, fresh herbs and quartered onions, or your stuffing of choice.

Use your hands to loosen the skin from the breast meat, being careful not to tear the skin. Rub 150g softened butter under the skin. Tie the legs together with kitchen string. Brush the skin all over with olive oil and season generously with salt and pepper.

Place the flour into the Magic Bag, hold the opening of the bag closed and shake to coat the insides of the bag with the flour. Place the turkey into the Magic Oven Bag and tie closed using the nylon tie. Cut away any excess bag sticking out from the tie.

Place the Magic Oven Bag in a roasting tin or baking dish, then use a scissors to snip a few slits in the top. Carefully place in the oven without letting the bag touch the insides of the oven.

Roast for two hours and 45 minutes or until a thermometer registers the internal temperature at 74˚C and the juices run clear.

Carefully cut open the bag to remove the turkey. Transfer the turkey to a plate, tent with foil and allow to rest in a warm place for at least 20 minutes before carving. Reserve the juices from the Magic Oven Bag and use them to make your gravy. Now you’re ready to perfect the other dinner elements. Enjoy!

Magic Oven Bags are available in selected SuperValu, Centra, Spar, Eurospar, Mace, Londis and Gala stores at RRP €1.59.