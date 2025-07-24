MAFS UK’s Jess Potter gives birth to baby girl & shares cute name

The MAFS family just got a little bit bigger!

Jess O'Connor, also known as Jess Potter, has announced that she has welcomed a baby with her fiancé TJ O'Reilly.

Jess – who shot to fame on Married At First Sight UK in 2022 – is now a mum to a bouncing baby girl.

The couple’s baby joy comes as Jess previously suffered with four rounds of IVF, three miscarriages and a failed adoption.

Jess recently took to social media to share the wonderful news of her daughter’s birth.

On her Instagram page, the dental hygienist chose to post several snaps of her little one in hospital, before going on to reveal her baby girl’s name.

“After 5 days at hospital, 4 days in early Labour, 12 hours of active labour..a lot of screaming. I had the birth I've always wanted…” she gushed.

“Mia Jane OReilly 6lbs 6oz born 4:51am 23rd July. You’re perfect in every kind of way,” Jess wrote.

Following her heartwarming news, many of Jess’ followers have since been expressing their well-wishes.

“Awwwww welcome Mia, so glad you got the birth you wanted. Many congratulations to you all,” one fan replied.

“So glad you got there in the end! Well done, Jess! Welcome to the world baby Mia,” another added.

On January 14, Jess and TJ announced that they were expecting a baby after years of fertility struggles.

At the time, the couple took to Instagram to upload a video montage of TJ and their loved ones’ reactions to their pregnancy. The clips concluded with a photo of a baby grow with the slogan, ‘Made with lots of love and a little bit of science’, as well as a strip of sonograms.

“After almost 3 years, 3 failed IVF cycles, 4 losses, and hundreds of injections… Our journey has been filled with heartache, hope, and resilience. But today, we’re overwhelmed with gratitude to share with you,” they wrote in their caption.

“Our miracle baby O’Reilly arriving July 2025! This little heartbeat is proof that dreams do come true, no matter how long the road may be,” Jess and TJ confirmed.