MAFS star Shona Manderson reveals secret relationship with co-star

Shona Manderson has revealed she’s been in a secret relationship with a co-star for the past few months.

Shona is known for her appearance on Married At First Sight UK earlier this year, where she was matched with Brad Skelly.

Shona and Brad’s relationship didn’t work out and they were removed from the series, but during the reunion episode, which was filmed back in June, Shona met Matt Pilmoor.

While Matt was paired with Adrienne Naylor during the reality show, Pilmoor had already ‘broken up’ with Adrienne ‘weeks before’ he met Shona at the reunion.

Five weeks after meeting at the reunion, Shona and Matt decided to meet up for their first date, and two months later, Matt asked Shona to be his girlfriend.

Opening up about her relationship with Matt for the first time to OK!, Shona explained, “We have a really healthy, happy, safe, fun, relationship – I really appreciate Matt so much, it’s what I deserve, we deserve each other”.

“I’m proud to be his girlfriend and it just works”, she went on to say.

Revealing that it was difficult to keep their romance private, Manderson revealed, “Matt would be driving and I would be in the back, we would be walking around Nottingham and I'd be all the way over there, we were like secret agents on a mission”.

They were then asked if they wished they had originally been matched together, which Matt responded to by saying, “We had to do what we had to do, my experience was good but we were meant to go on those journeys to find each other”.

“Being together from the start would have been incredible but I think it happened this way around for a purpose”.

He added, “It just works, I didn't expect it and when I first saw Shona I didn’t think we’d end up together, I thought she was very attractive”.

Now that the news of their relationship is out, Matt admitted, “It's going to be nice going places and being able to hold hands without having to worry anymore. Shona agreed by adding, “We're excited to be free”.