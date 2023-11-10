MAFS star Gemma Rose Barnes reveals she’s pregnant

Gemma Rose Barnes is set to become a mum again!

Gemma Rose Barnes has announced the wonderful news that she is expecting a baby with her boyfriend Jordan Bish. She is already a proud mum to two boys- 11-year-old Ozzy and five-year-old Cash.

Gemma is known for her appearance on Married At First Sight UK last year where she was paired with Matt Murray, but their relationship didn’t work out.

Gemma shared the exciting news on social media, where she revealed she is due to give birth to another baby boy in March.

She posted a heartwarming video of sweet moments from throughout her pregnancy, including finding out she’s going to be having another son.

The reality star captioned the post “The newest addition coming MARCH 2024 @jordanbish11”.

Barnes also unveiled a photo of a baby scan and penned, “Absolutely over the moon to share this beautiful adventure with such a supportive and kind partner who makes me cry happy tears daily, talking to baby and being so present”.

“I am so blessed to have you and our family”, she added.

Many fans and pals headed to the comments to congratulate Gemma on her exciting news.

Her MAFS co-star Chanita Stephenson wrote, “YAAAAAASSSSS the news its out, you already know how happy I am for you both. Wishing you all the best”.

“Hehehe congrats lovebirds”, said another star of the hit E4 show, Olivia Frazer.

A fan of Gemma’s commented, “Oh my god! Goosebumps! Congratulations to you both! Absolutely gorgeous news!”.

“Massive congratulations Gorgeous Girl , im absolutely over the moon for you and your handsome guy, you deserve all the happiness in the world. I’ve followed you since MAFS last year and this just makes me smile”, another fan added.

After sharing her pregnancy news, Gemma took to her Instagram Stories to thank everyone for their lovely well wishes.

Alongside a selfie she wrote, “Just a hormonal pregnant lady crying at all the beautiful and kind comments. We are 20 weeks with our very loved little boy”.