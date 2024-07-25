MAFS’ Jules Robinson & Cam Merchant welcome their second child

The Married At First Sight family just got a little bit bigger!

Jules Robinson and Cameron Merchant have announced the birth of their second child together.

Jules and Cam, who met and tied the knot on the sixth season of Married At First Sight Australia in 2019, have now welcomed another beautiful baby boy. The couple are also parents to their three-year-old son Ollie.

The reality stars took to social media earlier today to share their wonderful baby joy. On her own Instagram page, Jules chose to share several photos of the family-of-four in hospital, after welcoming their little one into the world.

“Carter James Merchant. You are just perfection. We have a beautiful healthy boy!! 23/7/24,” Jules gushed in her caption.

“Seeing our Oliver Chase shake with excitement becoming the big brother and meeting Baby Carter (as he calls him) was one of the best moments EVER,” the 42-year-old exclaimed.

“Cam thank you for holding my hand through what felt like a lifetime but magic all at the same time. Family of four now. I love you,” she added sweetly.

Meanwhile, Cam took to his own Instagram account to share the same images, writing: “How grateful one can be & my heart is truly full as our family grows safely & healthily to 4.”

"My goodness Jules just when I thought you couldn’t be any stronger, any more of a warrior.. You again are just so incredible & my love for you & our family continues to reach new heights. Was so proud to be holding your hand every step of the way & thank you for this incredible gift & miracle once more,” he continued.

Following their amazing news, many of Jules and Cam’s fellow MAFS stars have since been taking to their comments sections to send their well-wishes.

“Welcome to the world Carter! Congratulations to you all. Look forward to many cuddles and setting you up with my daughter one day xxx,” teased Kerry Balbuziente.

“Congrats, amazing. Just amazing xx,” commented Duncan James.

“He’s here! Can’t wait to meet him and adore the name x,” added Jana Hocking.