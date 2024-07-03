MAFS’ Amy Christophers admits her regrets after hit show

Amy Christophers has been reflecting on her time on Married At First Sight UK!

The reality star shot to fame in 2021, when she appeared on the hit E4 series in the hopes of finding love.

Amy tied the knot with co-star Joshua Christie, but the pair’s relationship quickly grew sour and they eventually split up shortly after the final vow ceremony.

Now, ahead of MAFS UK returning for its ninth series later this summer, Amy has been opening up about her own experience.

In a recent interview with OK!, the 37-year-old was asked if she “regrets signing up” to MAFS.

“Ha, well at the time I thought, ‘Why not?’. I thought somebody would give me a husband and I’d find true love, job done, but it didn’t work out that way,” the qualified football referee admitted.

“Also, I’d spent a long time building up my sports career and knowledge but when I came out of MAFS, I was told that some of the sports brands didn’t want to work with me any more. It felt like because I’d done a bit of reality TV, I’d lost the respect I’d earned. It was a blow,” Amy explained.

“Just because I’d done a reality show doesn’t mean it wiped all my knowledge. Also, I’m not that person any more. I’ve watched it and think, ‘Why did I put up with that? Why didn’t I stand up for myself more?’” she added.

After confessing that she is “a bit scared to say yes" to more reality shows, Amy was then asked if she knows what she wants from a future relationship.

“I know my worth now and I know what I want and don’t want. I want a best friend. I want us to know the good, bad and ugly about each other. I do want to settle down and have children one day and I’m in a better place to find that now,” she confirmed, adding: “I definitely want children but I don’t want to do it alone.”